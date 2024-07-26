William Blair Weighs in on Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCSG. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.94 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 537.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 113,514 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,599,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,592,000 after buying an additional 111,625 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,488,000 after purchasing an additional 167,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,216,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

