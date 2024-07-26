Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Gap Up to $83.69

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.69, but opened at $85.38. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $86.32, with a volume of 2,794 shares trading hands.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $565.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $136,385.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,899.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $1,981,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 948,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,641,119.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $136,385.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,899.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,193. Insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

