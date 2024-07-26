WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Update

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the June 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of WiMi Hologram Cloud

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of WiMi Hologram Cloud worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Price Performance

WiMi Hologram Cloud stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

