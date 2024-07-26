Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.21

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.21 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.67). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 49.93 ($0.65), with a volume of 45,662 shares trading hands.

Windar Photonics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.59. The firm has a market cap of £42.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4,993.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,099.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Windar Photonics

In other Windar Photonics news, insider Paul Hodges bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($40,739.78). 40.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Windar Photonics

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

