Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.59.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WIX

Wix.com Trading Down 3.7 %

WIX opened at $155.43 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $178.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 136.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.