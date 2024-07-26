Wolfe Research Lowers Reliance (NYSE:RS) to Underperform

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $262.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.40.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $308.56 on Friday. Reliance has a 52-week low of $237.14 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.32 and a 200-day moving average of $302.30.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

