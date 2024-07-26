Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.59

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.59 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 268712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair lowered Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 147,527 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 12.4% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 137,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 41.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 385.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

