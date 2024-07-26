Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.80

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.80 and traded as low as C$9.31. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$9.45, with a volume of 13,106 shares changing hands.

Yellow Pages Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$128.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.68.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.97 million during the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 66.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.0997783 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

About Yellow Pages

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.76%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

