Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Trading Up 17.5%

Shares of Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report) rose 17.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06). Approximately 11,254,981 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 4,501,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 11 ($0.14) target price on shares of Zephyr Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of £74.46 million, a PE ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 45,000 gross acres located in Utah, the United States; and holds property in Williston Basin, North Dakota.

