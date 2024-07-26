ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZI opened at $11.31 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

