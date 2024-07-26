Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
