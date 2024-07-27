19,140 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 63,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIX opened at $32.00 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Several brokerages have commented on SIX. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

