1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) by 198.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,740 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 1stdibs.Com were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 85,757 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.97. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 3,982,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $20,708,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $26,671.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,436.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 3,982,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $20,708,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,054,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,111,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

