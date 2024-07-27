22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Short Interest Down 36.5% in July

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the June 30th total of 320,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 384,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 106.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399,323 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

22nd Century Group Stock Performance

Shares of XXII stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $63.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

22nd Century Group ( NASDAQ:XXII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.28) by $3.56. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 233.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded 22nd Century Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 22nd Century Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

Featured Stories

