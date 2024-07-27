43,574 Shares in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KREF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 364.56, a current ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.88%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.39%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.