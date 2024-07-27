48,748 Shares in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,748 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $22.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $364.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

