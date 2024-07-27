542 Shares in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,049,000 after purchasing an additional 187,619 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,341,000 after purchasing an additional 562,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 208,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 797,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,598,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $53.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In related news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

