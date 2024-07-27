73,481 Shares in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,999,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 722,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 188,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,487,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $601,107.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,281.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $3,491,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,257.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $601,107.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at $477,281.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,729 over the last ninety days. 54.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $26.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

