A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in July

A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
A.G. Barr Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BAGFF opened at $6.60 on Friday. A.G. Barr has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.
About A.G. Barr
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than A.G. Barr
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for A.G. Barr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. Barr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.