A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in July

A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A.G. Barr Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BAGFF opened at $6.60 on Friday. A.G. Barr has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

