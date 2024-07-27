AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of VLVLY opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

