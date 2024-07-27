AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $187.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.71.

AbbVie stock opened at $185.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $327.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $186.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

