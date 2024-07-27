AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.71.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $185.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.55. The company has a market cap of $327.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $186.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,229,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978,415 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $499,955,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 249.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,601 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

