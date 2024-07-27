AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $186.11 and last traded at $185.53, with a volume of 2543541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.21.

The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $327.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

