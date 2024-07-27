AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.
ABBV has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.71.
AbbVie Stock Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AbbVie
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
