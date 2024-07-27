AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.71.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $185.24 on Friday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $186.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $327.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.