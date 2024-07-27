AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $186.11 and last traded at $185.53, with a volume of 2543541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.21.

The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $327.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.55.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

