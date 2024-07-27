AbbVie’s (ABBV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $195.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.71.

Get AbbVie alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $185.24 on Friday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $186.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.68 and a 200-day moving average of $169.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.