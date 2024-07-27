Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 130.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $152.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $727,097.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $727,097.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,120 shares of company stock worth $3,875,693 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

