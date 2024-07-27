ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,476 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $2,066,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,393 shares of company stock worth $4,606,923. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $55.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $56.02.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABM

ABM Industries Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.