ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $17.85 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

