ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $17.85 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.
About ABN AMRO Bank
