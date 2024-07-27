Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Absa Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $18.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84. Absa Group has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $22.27.
About Absa Group
