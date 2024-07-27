ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Position Boosted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACAD. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.59.

In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,733.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,733.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,708 shares of company stock valued at $348,697 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $19.14 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,912.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

