Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,121 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4,661.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Evergy by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.