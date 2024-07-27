Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 194,389 Shares of Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) by 687.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,389 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Journey Medical were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Journey Medical during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Journey Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Journey Medical Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DERM opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.98. Journey Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Journey Medical Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Journey Medical Profile

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

