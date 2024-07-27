Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,924 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 446.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank raised its holdings in Okta by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $2,669,519.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,256 shares of company stock worth $34,154,578. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OKTA opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.98. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Okta

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.