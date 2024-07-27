Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,747 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

