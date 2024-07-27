Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 23,174 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,174 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of AMSC opened at $25.44 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.28 million, a PE ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 2.17.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 million. Analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,956 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,956 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,724 shares of company stock worth $2,234,333. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Articles

