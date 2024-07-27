Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 85,489 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,489 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,379,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 352,607 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 867,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 196,408 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BW. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.72. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. Analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.