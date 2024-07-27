Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 63,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

Shares of TRST stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.83. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.94 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

