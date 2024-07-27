Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,745 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PHINIA by 816.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHIN stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. PHINIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

