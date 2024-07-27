Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,863 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,702,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,687,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 984.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,072 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,275 in the last ninety days.

Shares of LLYVK opened at $38.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

