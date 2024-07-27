Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,360,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,618,000 after buying an additional 131,657 shares during the period. Pine Brook Road Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 317,510 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 3.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 839,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after buying an additional 24,063 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 564,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIHL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 23.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 9.71%.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Stories

