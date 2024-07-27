Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) by 893.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,181 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of -0.72.

Alpha Pro Tech ( NYSE:APT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

