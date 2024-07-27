Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 526,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, April 1st.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. SCYNEXIS had a return on equity of 112.89% and a net margin of 72.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

