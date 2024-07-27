Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Noah by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Noah by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Noah Stock Performance

NYSE:NOAH opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $525.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.96 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $2.1249 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. Noah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

