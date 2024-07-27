Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $642,000 Stock Position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) by 195.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP grew its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 83.58%. The firm had revenue of $212.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.77%.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

