Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $652,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $236.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.75.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.59.

View Our Latest Report on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.