Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $670,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $728,284,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10,763.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,829,000 after buying an additional 915,091 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3,645.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after buying an additional 543,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $43,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,636 shares of company stock worth $20,209,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $290.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.65 and its 200-day moving average is $282.16. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

