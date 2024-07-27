Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $815,000 Holdings in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Shipping were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Performance Shipping in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

PSHG stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Performance Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 63.54% and a return on equity of 29.21%.

