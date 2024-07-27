Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $856,000 Holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,994 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 4,205.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Vista Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vista Energy stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $317.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

