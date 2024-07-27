Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $864,000 Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,535,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.49. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

